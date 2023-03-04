Martin Odegaard says 21-year-old Arsenal ace surprised him this week











Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hailed Bukayo Saka’s goal against Everton and revealed he was really surprised by the youngster’s finish.

The Gunners were made to work hard by Sean Dyche’s men in the first 40 minutes of the game on Wednesday. A moment of brilliance from Oleksandr Zinchenko then unlocked the Toffees’ defence, and Saka gave Arsenal the lead with a truly sensational strike.

Odegaard, who scored against Everton too midweek, was beyond impressed with his 21-year-old teammate.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard says Bukayo Saka’s goal in Arsenal vs Everton was unbelievable

One of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are on top of the Premier League table is because multiple players in their side have chipped in with goals.

Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are both in double digits in all competitions, while Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah both have nine goals to their names so far this season.

This really has been a team effort from the Gunners, but if you had to pick one player to be Arsenal’s difference-maker every game, most fans would pick Saka, whose goal against Everton was simply incredible.

Odegaard absolutely loved it and the Arsenal captain wrote in today’s matchday programme: “Bukayo’s goal to put us in the lead against Everton was just an unbelievable finish.

“It took me by surprise when I saw it go in, but that’s the quality he has and what he can produce – even with his right foot.

“I remember he scored a similar one this season against Leeds, so it’s another quality he has. He’s producing so much for the team right now – goals and assists – he’s always dangerous so it was another great moment from him.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Saka’s goal against Everton was really impressive.

His first touch after Zinchenko’s pass didn’t just put him in a tight angle, he was on his weaker right foot as well. But, that didn’t bother him one bit as he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

That set Arsenal on their way in what was proving to be a difficult night, and the Gunners ended up picking up a comfortable 4-0 win in the end.

Arsenal take on Bournemouth this afternoon and Saka is expected to start again. If he has a good game, Arsenal should be able to secure all three points without too much trouble.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

