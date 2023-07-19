Martin Odegaard names the Arsenal youngster he’s really excited to see in pre-season

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard spoke to the media in Washington DC yesterday, and the Norwegian delivered his verdict on young Folarin Balogun.

The 22-year-old switched his international allegiance to the United States recently and has already scored a goal for them. He is an exciting talent for the USMNT, and fans in America love him.

Balogun is likely to be sold by Arsenal this summer, but Mikel Arteta is expected to give him an opportunity in front of US fans in the coming games. Odegaard says he’s really excited to see him play.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a big talent

Folarin Balogun has been at Arsenal since he was a young boy, and he was always viewed as a huge prospect.

The striker came through the ranks at the Gunners academy and almost always delivered at youth level. He went out on loan to Middlesbrough in the second half of the season before the last one, but it was his spell in France last term that made him a household name.

Balogun scored 22 goals for Stade Reims in all competitions last season, and Arsenal fans are desperate for him to be given an opportunity in the upcoming campaign.

Skipper Martin Odegaard, who has seen him train over the last couple of weeks, says he’s excited to see him play too.

He said in the press conference, as broadcasted on HaytersTV: “Just happy to see him do well. Last year in France, he had a great season.

“He’s a big talent, the boy works hard, very hungry to improve all the time. Yeah, just happy for him and excited to see him again in the games now. Hopefully, he can do well and score some goals.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

The next few games may well determine Balogun’s Arsenal career.

The Gunners would ideally like to keep hold of him, but with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard all ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s difficult to see where he’d fit in.

A move away is extremely likely this summer, but that can all change if Balogun sets the stage on fire against the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona in the USA in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Balogun this summer.