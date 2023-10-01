Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes absolutely loved how 22-year-old Arsenal man played yesterday

Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal teammates Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes were so impressed by his showing at Bournemouth yesterday.

Saka took to Instagram after the game with a post celebrating three points and a return to the pitch.

Both Odegaard and Gabriel were quick to reply to the 22-year-old with heart emojis.

Of course, Saka was returning from missing the midweek trip to Brentford in the EFL Cup.

And Arsenal fans may be worried to hear Mikel Arteta’s comments on a fresh injury concern for Saka after the game.

The England international was replaced in the 74th minute by Fabio Vieira after experiencing some discomfort.

Arteta was speaking after the game and said that he hadn’t had a chance to check the issue yet.

He shared: “I don’t know yet I haven’t had a chance to speak to him, I think this one was a stamp, it wasn’t the same area.”

This will of course be a concern with a tricky week ahead for Arteta’s side.

Arsenal will need Saka at full fitness alongside the likes of Odegaard and Gabriel for the visit of Manchester City.

Gabriel and Odegaard were very happy to see Saka back for Arsenal

Arsenal simply can’t afford to have Saka missing in any big matches.

Saka’s incredible record of consecutive Premier League games is a huge reason why Arsenal have been so successful of late.

And with doubts still existing over wingers Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli there’s no room for further loss.

Arsenal fans will console themselves with Saka’s excellent availability record, but it must be a concern.

Perhaps some will feel that Saka could do with a rest instead of heading away with England over the coming international break.

Along with Saka, captain Odegaard has also been full of praise for Arsenal’s Kai Havertz since the Bournemouth match.