Jurrien Timber made his first-ever appearance for Arsenal against the MLS All-Stars early this morning, and he seems to have impressed Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and William Saliba.

The Gunners blew Wayne Rooney’s side away with an excellent display. Arsenal scored five goals without reply, with Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all finding the net.

One of the most impressive performances, however, came from substitute Timber in the second half.

Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice react to Jurrien Timber’s Arsenal debut

Arsenal decided they needed a versatile defender in this window after the problems they faced following William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injuries last season.

Mikel Arteta and Edu were not going to let that repeat in the upcoming campaign, and Jurrien Timber was quickly identified as a key target.

The Gunners signed the talented Dutchman for £34 million (BBC) last week, and he was given a run out with his new teammates against the MLS All-Stars early this morning or late last night, depending on where you’re located.

Timber was simply outstanding. Even though he was brought on as a right-back, he was given the freedom to express himself in the central areas, and he was brilliant.

It almost seemed like Arsenal had a new Oleksandr Zinchenko on the pitch.

Just like every Arsenal fan, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Declan Rice were blown away by Timber’s debut display in the famous red and white.

Replying to Timber’s Instagram post, Odegaard wrote “Baller,” while Saliba commented: “Top!”

Declan Rice replied with a few fire emojis.

TBR View:

Arsenal have found themselves an absolute star in Timber.

The Dutchman was a fantastic player for Ajax during his time there, and he was previously heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool. Arsenal, however, got the timing of their move right, and once Timber heard of Arteta’s interest, it was an easy decision for him.

The 22-year-old can play at right-back, centre-half and in defensive midfield. His performance today suggested he could perhaps play higher up in the middle of the park as well if required.

He is a gem of a player, and we’re sure Arsenal fans will enjoy watching him play.