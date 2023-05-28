Martin Keown singles out £55k-a-week Everton man for praise after dramatic win











Pundit Martin Keown was very impressed with Everton defender Conor Coady as they stayed up on a dramatic final day of the season.

Keown was watching the game on Final Score as the Premier League campaign came to an end.

The pressure was on Everton, Leeds and Leicester City with just one team staying in the top flight.

However, Sean Dyche’s side had the advantage going into this afternoon’s fixtures.

Their two-point advantage turned out to be very important with Leicester beating West Ham.

Fans at Goodison Park had to endure ten excruciating minutes of additional time in the second half.

However, when the final whistle went, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning strike proved to be the difference.

The Malian international has written his name into Everton folklore and he’ll be at the club for a little while longer after recently triggering a contract extension.

Keown singled out Conor Coady for praise following Everton’s win.

The £55,000-a-week defender has barely played under Sean Dyche since his arrival.

He made the perfect impact today as he completed his first 90 minutes since February.

Keown praises Everton defender Coady

As the game came to an end, Keown said: “Conor Coady has come in today and done a really good job.

“I just want to see Everton press a bit more now.”

Everton fans will be hoping that next season is slightly less dramatic than their previous two campaigns.

Given the club’s finances, avoiding relegation will be a huge relief.

Plenty of investment is needed in the playing squad at the club before next season.

Scoring goals has been a huge issue and when their defence has had an off day they’ve almost always gone on to lose.

It will be interesting to see if Coady has a future at Goodison Park going forward.

Dropping out of the team under Sean Dyche suggests he’s unlikely to stay at the club, especially if Dyche continues into next season.

However, as Keown suggests, when Everton needed him most, Conor Coady delivered.

The planning can now start for another season in the Premier League on the blue side of Merseyside.

