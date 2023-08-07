Martin Keown shares verdict on Kai Havertz after he makes Arsenal debut

Kai Havertz made his competitive Arsenal debut at the weekend as the Gunners won the Community Shield.

Havertz was one the winning side in his first proper game since signing from Chelsea. The German played as the main striker in Gabriel Jesus’ absence and in the main, did ok.

However, like when he was at Chelsea, Havertz missed a couple of big chances.

And after TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook had criticised the Arsenal newbie for those missed chances, former Gunner Martin Keown admitted he’d have have liked to have seen more from Havertz in terms of his physical presence.

“We’re still in pre-season. Let’s give the guy a chance. Yes I’d like to have seen more spirit. Yes I’d have liked to have seen more runs into the channel, more aggression from him. Of course (he should have scored) but let’s give him a chance,” Keown said.

Havertz will be hoping to cement himself as a regular fixture in the Arsenal XI.

It was initially thought he would slot in for Granit Xhaka in a more advanced midfield role. However, with Jesus out, Havertz will need to find his goalscoring touch and quickly.

Havertz won’t get too much patience from Arsenal fans

Keown is right in that it is pre-season still and that we should give players time to settle. But Arsenal have paid over £60m for Kai Havertz and with that comes expectation.

If he doesn’t start getting among the goals from the outset then the rumblings in the stands will soon start. And from there, it becomes a confidence drainer.

Havertz should have scored at the weekend and Chelsea fans will have recognised those missed chances. It’s vital, then, that he gets off the mark quickly in his new colours.