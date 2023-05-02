Martin Keown says one Tottenham player has totally 'lost his head' now











TalkSPORT pundits Martin Keown and Simon Jordan have had a real go at Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero’s recklessness.

The Argentine is a World Cup winner and on his day, he is a phenomenal central defender. However, his decision-making at times is just awful, and that has cost Tottenham on more than one occasion.

Romero did the same against Liverpool last weekend, and Keown and Jordan are furious with him.

TalkSPORT pundits Martin Keown and Simon Jordan blast Tottenham’s Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero has lost his cool on more than one occasion for Tottenham this season.

When a situation demands calmness, he seems to have the tendency to do the complete opposite, and that has backfired multiple times already.

Against Liverpool on Sunday, all Romero had to do was stay with his man. But instead, he dived in recklessly and conceded a cheap penalty that put the hosts 3-0 up.

Jordan called his actions ‘scandalous’.

He said on talkSPORT: “Cristian Romero, to me, is scandalous at this moment in time.

“He’s a good player, there’s no doubt about it, but I was talking to someone the other day about the feeling that he’s better than the job he’s currently doing with Tottenham Hotspur.”

Keown, who knows a thing or two about defending, said: “He’s lost his head, hasn’t he? Someone has to get in his ear and tell him.

“He was a Rolls Royce defender there at one stage and now he wants to win every single ball. It’s like he’s trying to misbehave so badly that he’s just going to cut him loose and take him out of there.”

TBR View:

You’d imagine that after working with someone like Antonio Conte, Romero would get that rash side of his game out. That, sadly, hasn’t happened.

The Argentine really needs a manager to come in and sort him out. He has the potential to become a world-class defender one day, but he just can’t keep doing what he’s doing.

If he does not change, we can’t imagine Tottenham sticking with him for a long period as he’ll just cost them crucial points throughout the season, just like he has done this time around.

It will be interesting to see who Tottenham will appoint as their next manager and how he’ll manage Romero next season.

