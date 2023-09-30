Martin Keown says Klopp is using £55m Liverpool player in the wrong position right now

Liverpool take on Tottenham today knowing a win will lay down a huge marker for them in terms of the top four race in the Premier League.

The Reds have been in good form and like Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, have won plenty of games and plenty of praise in doing so. A new midfield has been key for Liverpool, who are transitioning.

However, one of those new midfielders, Alexis Mac Allister, is being used in the wrong position at the moment, according to Martin Keown.

Keown says Alexis Mac Allister needs to play further forward

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Keown praised Jurgen Klopp’s new-look midfield but suggested Mac Allister is being used too deep

“Jurgen Klopp is now in his eighth year at the club and working with a new midfield of Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister. Mac Allister is being used as a deep midfielder, but in time I expect he will end up in a more advanced position,” Keown said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The thing with Mac Allister – who could end up costing around £55m – is that he is that good that it doesn’t matter what role he gets in the middle of the park, he seems to excel.

The Argentinian has made a good start to his career at Anfield and there is definitely a lot to like for the Liverpool fans right now.

Keown’s point on him being used further forward is a valid one as well. We’ve seen with Argentina how well he can in that role while at Brighton, he also produced in those positions.

It will be interesting to see how Klopp develops with Mac Allister. At the moment, he’s needed a bit deeper but if the Reds can integrate Endo or even sign a top class number six, then Mac Allister could well go further forward.

Right now, though, things are working out just fine for the midfielder and he’ll be looking forward to the challenge at Spurs today.