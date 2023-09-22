Martin Keown says Arsenal have a £27m player in their ranks who’s ‘raising the bar’ at N5

Pundit Martin Keown has been speaking about Arsenal and he has been raving over the quality of goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spaniard was signed by Arsenal on loan with a £27m option to buy this summer and it took him a while to get into the first team this season.

In the last two games, Mikel Arteta has started the player and it looks like he has now replaced Aaron Ramsdale as the number one.

It will be interesting to see if this stays the same as it means Arsenal have two top goalkeepers at the club this season.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

Martin Keown on David Raya

The 28 year-old goalkeeper made a name for himself at Brentford and he has no doubt been one of the top players in his position in the division.

Speaking about the goalkeeper position at Arsenal, and Arteta saying he could substitute goalkeepers, Keown raved over David Raya.

On talkSPORT, the pundit said: “How does he do that (substitute goalkeepers) when Raya plays so well. The other night, he (Raya) could be the new right-back. He’s pinging the ball for fun. He’s very calm in that area. It doesn’t look like he’s ruffled by anything.

“I think maybe if you look at Ramsdale there was a couple of moments last season, they gave the ball away against Southampton and there was a couple of moments in earlier games this season against Manchester United where it looks a little bit rushed in possession. If you are trying to become champions, you keep raising the bar and I think that’s what they have done with Raya.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The pundit is right, Arteta will have to continue making tough choices like he has done with the two goalkeepers if he wants the club to win the title.

They are facing such a strong team in Manchester City and due to this, the teams battling them like Arsenal need to continue improving.