Martin Keown says £45m Newcastle player should replace Marcus Rashford for England

Martin Keown has been speaking about the next England squad today on the radio and got onto the subject of Marcus Rashford and others.

The TalKSPORT pundit was discussing the in-form players in the Premier League right now ahead of yet another Three Lions squad announcement in the coming weeks.

And when speaking of in-form players, Keown turned his attention to Newcastle winger Antony Gordon.

Keown says Anthony Gordon should replace Rashford for England

Never shy of an opinion or two, Keown was chatting to Simon Jordan and Jim White about the form of Gordon, who he called outstanding.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

And when getting to the England squad, Keown said he believes Gordon should be in the next squad over Man United star Rashford.

“He has to come into Gareth Southgate’s thought process. He comes into a squad. I’m not selecting he starts ahead of Grealish, or Saka, or Foden. But certainly, if there is a process, where you play for 21s and then come into the first-team, he has to be in consideration,” Keown said.

“I would take Marcus Rashford out of the England squad for the next one.The competition is steep in those positions. On the left-hand side, ok Rashford gives you that explosion of pace but I think as an all-round game, he’s improved enormously. It’s early days for him and he’s a player who hasn’t always applied himself. There has to be a pathway from 21s to the full-team.”

Gordon signed for Newcastle for £45m and has kicked on this season to become a key figure under Eddie Howe.

Gordon can shine if he keeps learning

Last weekend against Sheffield United, Anthony Gordon looked like a world-beater and at times, he blew the Blades away.

He is in fine form and Keown does have a big point about the former Everton man.

Key now, then, is consistency and there has to be something to convince Southgate. We all know the England boss has his trusted players and Rashford is one of those. Breaking that trust, then, is the challenge for an in-form Gordon right now.