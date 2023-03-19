Martin Keown praises 23-year-old Tottenham star during draw











Martin Keown was full of praise for Pedro Porro during the first-half of Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with Southampton, insisting to BBC Sport that the wing-back showed the quality he has with the opening goal of the game on the south coast.

Of course, much of the focus in the hours following Spurs’ draw has been on Antonio Conte’s remarkable press conference. And those words came about after Tottenham threw away a commanding lead against the Premier League’s bottom side.

It started well for Spurs. And it was Porro who broke the deadlock with his first goal for Tottenham. It was certainly a thunderous strike from the Spaniard, showing exactly what he can offer in the final third.

Keown praises Porro during Tottenham clash

Obviously, Emerson Royal had been in brilliant form following Porro’s arrival. But the 23-year-old is threatening to almost put him to shame when it comes to making an impact going forward. And Keown was certainly impressed after Porro’s goal.

“With the system Spurs have, their wing back needs to be better,” he told BBC Sport.

“They have got Porro in the January transfer window and you can see the quality that he has in the final third.

“He’s blasted that, it would have been difficult to miss but nonetheless a great strike.”

Emerson has silenced a lot of his doubters more recently. And he deserves real credit for improving several aspects of his game. He has the potential to be a real cult hero for the club.

But Tottenham fans are starting to get a glimpse of what Porro can now offer. Emerson has five goal involvements in 72 games for the club. Meanwhile, Porro is up to two goal involvements in seven games.

It is obviously a tiny sample size. But he is someone who managed 20 assists in fewer than 100 appearances for Sporting. He has a proven track record.

There are going to be times when both men are needed. But there is surely little doubt that Porro has the potential to be a devastating signing for Spurs.