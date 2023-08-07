Martin Keown offers Declan Rice verdict after Arsenal debut v Man City

Declan Rice made his competitive debut for Arsenal yesterday as they edged out Manchester City to win the Community Shield.

The Gunners won out on penalties in the end as City had a disastrous time from 12 yards while Arsenal kept their cool.

For Arsenal, it was a chance to showcase their new signings and all three of Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz played their part.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, eyes were firmly on Rice in the main following his £100m move from West Ham.

And assessing his performance on TalkSPORT, former Gunner Martin Keown believes that the England man still has a lot to learn before he fully adapts to the Arsenal way.

“I think for Declan Rice, I think it’s a lot of information for him to take on board.

“I think a few times, he’s got tremendous energy and he was escaping and flying forward and leaving Arsenal a bit exposed. He doesn’t need to do that, so a bit more patience, bit more compact in his play,” Keown said.

Rice will be just fine for Arsenal

One game, one trophy. That’s how it reads so far for Declan Rice in the very early days of his Gunners career.

Keown makes a good point about some moments in the game here but all in all, Rice will be just fine in an Arsenal shirt.

He’s more than good enough at both ends of the pitch and he showed his quality at times yesterday.

Certainly, if Arsenal are to go one better and usurp City this season, then you can bet that Declan Rice will play an important role.