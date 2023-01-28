Martin Keown hails Leeds ace Patrick Bamford in FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley











BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown praised Leeds United ace Patrick Bamford for his efforts in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

Jesse Marsch’s charges reached the fifth round of the competition thanks to a 3-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

Jack Harrison broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute thanks to a superb long-range effort into the corner of the net.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Bamford provided the assist for his teammate, setting the ball up for his outstanding strike.

Junior Firpo then doubled the Whites’ advantage just after the hour-mark.

Bamford was also the architect of the Leeds second with an exquisite delayed through-ball.

And Keown loved what he saw from the £10million man, as well as from the scorer.

“Firpo, that will do his confidence the world of good,” he said on BBC One (28/1/23, 13:55).

“The finish is applied, but what a ball by Bamford. The assist is all about him.

“Firpo couldn’t miss.”

Luis Sinisterra scored a third two minutes later to make sure of Leeds’ victory.

Leslie Adekoya scored a consolation during the final 10 minutes, but Leeds comfortably held on for the win.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Leeds better with Bamford fit – TBR View

Bamford has had his fair share of injury issues, but now he’s back to his best.

And Leeds certainly look like a better team with him fit.

As per LUFCDATA, the 29-year-old clocked up some great stats against Accrington.

Patrick Bamford vs. Accrington Stanley:



77 mins played

33 touches

18/21 successful passes

8 penalty box touches

5 shots

4 chances created

4 duels won

3 shots on-target

2 big chances created

2 assists

1/1 successful take-on

1 clearance

1 time fouled pic.twitter.com/reuCNk6DUQ — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 28, 2023

Hopefully Bamford remains fit and can help Leeds build momentum and climb up the table in the coming months.