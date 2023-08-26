Martin Keown can’t believe what he saw during Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United roared back from the pits of depsair against Nottingham Forest today to win out at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had been behind early on as two goals from the visitors threatened to produce a huge upset. To their credit, though, they came back into the game and went 3-2 up via a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

However, for Nottingham Forest, the penalty will have been infuriating. Marcus Rashford was the one to go down and go down quite easily on second glance.

And watching on for the BBC, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown said he could not believe the officials gave the penalty.

“For me there is no way that is a penalty. In the wake of hearing Mike Dean speak in the week about refs not reporting things, it makes you ask how did VAR miss that?,” Keown said.

“It was a clear dive.”

Forest will be gutted by such a decision costing them in such a big game, especially when they were down to ten men and preparing to hang on for a point.

In the end, it will matter not though and as usual, the referees will have little to answer.

Forest can be annoyed by United decision

This was like harping back to the old days under Fergie where every week, a decision seemed to go for the home side at Old Trafford.

Keown is right here, it’s not a clear penalty and Rashford has made the most of it to try and win it.

Once again, it seems referees are dominating proceedings in games and today, it looks like Nottingham Forest were the ones to suffer.