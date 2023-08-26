Martin Keown blames Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal going 1-0 down v Fulham

Arsenal went 1-0 down in an instant this afternoon as Andrea Pereira fired Fulham into a lead before a minute had been played.

The Gunners went behind in shocking fashion as a rare mistake from Bukayo Saka allowed Pereira in to score the opening goal at The Emirates.

Of course, for Saka, it was a mistake we rarely see him mate. Such is his brilliant for Arsenal normally that we are usually speaking about how good he has been during games.

However, while Saka was at fault, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown moved to shift the blame to Aaron Ramsdale instead.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Watching the game for the BBC, Keown believes Ramsdale being so far out of his goal has led to the Fulham midfielder having an easy finish.

“This was something we saw often at the end of last season when Arsenal didn’t take advantage of their lead in the title race,” Keown said.

“Ramsdale is so far off his line, he does this so often and I’m not sure why, and Pereira shoots into the near post.”

Ramsdale has been exceptional since he signed from Sheffield United for £30m back in 2021.

However, with David Raya now in the squad, Ramsdale can ill-afford to be making mistakes like this.

Arsenal need to get a grip

It might have been a blip in the opening minute but Arsenal have done little to show why they might end up challenging Manchester City this season.

The Gunners have looked off the pace and even looking past the mistake from Ramsdale and Saka, there’s been little to shout home about.

A big second half is needed for Arsenal here.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, will be hoping Mikel Arteta isn’t looking too closely at David Raya and in the main, the second half goes smoothly.