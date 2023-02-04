Marsch shares Bamford fitness update ahead of Leeds trip to Forest











Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has told Leeds Live that Patrick Bamford is in a “really good way” at present.

The Whites boss believes the striker is currently in the best shape he has seen him in during his Elland Road tenure.

Bamford has experienced a number of well-documented injury and fitness issues at Leeds over the past 18 months.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Since undergoing surgery in December, the 29-year-old has come back strongly, showing good form and consistency.

He scored his first goal in over a year when he returned to action against Aston Villa on 13 January.

Bamford then registered a brace in the FA Cup third-round win over Cardiff City.

Though he didn’t score against Brentford, he picked up two assists against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Rodrigo Moreno suffered an ankle problem at the Wham Stadium that’s expected to keep him out for eight weeks.

And Marsch, speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, spoke highly of Bamford amid Rodrigo’s absence.

“We’re disappointed for Rodri,” Marsch told Leeds Live.

“The good part is that Pat’s in a really good way.

“Physically, this week is the best he’s felt since I’ve been here.

“He’s training well, he’s in good form, he’s playing well.”

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Optimism

While Rodrigo’s injury is a significant blow for Leeds, Bamford’s fitness and form are reassuring.

At the same time, Marsch will probably look to manage the £70,000-a-week ace’s workload.

January signing Georginio Rutter will also hope to stake a claim for a starting spot in the Leeds XI.

Tense times for Leeds, but Marsch is optimistic, and their squad is starting to look stronger.

Fingers crossed Bamford remains fully fit and gets the goals which push Leeds up the table.