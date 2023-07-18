Arsenal spent their first day in the United States yesterday, and Gabriel Martinelli, Marquinhos and the rest of the players were allowed to go out for some sightseeing.

The Gunners are in a really strong position right now having signed three excellent players for the new season – Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and of course, Declan Rice.

The atmosphere around Arsenal is amazing right now, and everyone is having a good time, including Martinelli and young Marquinhos.

Marquinhos says Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli is a machine

Arsenal have a really strong Brazilian contingent at the club.

Led by their sporting director Edu Gaspar, the Gunners also have the three Gabriels – Jesus, Martinelli and Magalhaes – along with young Marquinhos, who joined the club last year.

All of them share a fantastic relationship with each other, and their performances for the Gunners – especially the three Gabriels – have been excellent over the last 12 months.

Marquinhos is not close to being a first-term star yet, but he is rubbing shoulders with the big players in the side, and that will only benefit him.

One player he should try to emulate is Martinelli, who came to Arsenal when he was a teenager like Marquinhos and developed into one of the best wingers in the country.

Martinelli posted a picture of himself on Instagram in front of The White House yesterday.

Marquinhos replied: “A machine!”

Martinelli had an outstanding campaign for Arsenal last season.

The Brazilian finished the season with 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League, which is an extraordinary return for a 22-year-old.

Arsenal need Martinelli to be at that level or better again next season as they hope to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title yet again.

With the new additions, they have a great chance of closing the gap between themselves and the champions.