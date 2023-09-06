Mark Schwarzer says he’s a ‘big fan’ of 22-year-old Liverpool player

Liverpool have begun the Premier League season well and head into the international break on the back of three consecutive victories.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table on 10 points, the same amount as three other teams.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener before beating Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds had an ultimately successful transfer window, even though there were some nervy moments during the summer.

For instance, Liverpool lost two midfielders to the Saudi Pro League, so they had to delve into the market once again.

The Reds made four midfield signings in the summer, landing Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Of those, Szoboszlai has arguably made the biggest impact so far.

The 22-year-old has impressed in each of Liverpool’s league outings and opened his account at the weekend.

Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the third minute with a well-taken drive inside the far post from just inside the box.

Optus Sport pundit Mark Schwarzer loved what he has seen so far from the Hungary international.

“Szoboszlai, I’m a big fan,” the 514-appearance Premier League icon said. “I’ve seen him a lot in the Bundesliga.

“Did have a bad season in terms of injuries, but then once he’s been back, he always looked a quality player.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Our view

Liverpool have well and truly struck gold by signing Szoboszlai.

Not only is he an outstanding talent, but he also works hard for the team.

And at just 22 years of age, Szoboszlai has his whole career ahead of him.

It’s scary to think how much better he could get as he picks up more experience and wisdom.

Already Szoboszlai looks like a great upgrade on Jordan Henderson. Let’s see how he continues to fare in red.