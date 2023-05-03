Mark Schwarzer hails £45m Arsenal star who's the 'complete opposite' of Chelsea











Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus earned praise from BBC Sport pundit Mark Schwarzer after Tuesday night’s Premier League win over Chelsea.

The Premier League icon lauded the Gunners forward’s “contribution all over” in terms of helping the team.

Schwarzer also commented on how Arsenal’s goals have come from a number of players this season, which has been “key”.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

By contrast, Chelsea’s situation has been the “complete opposite”, resulting in their struggles in the lower half of the table.

Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners over the Blues, a result that put the Gunners back on top of the Premier League table.

Captain Martin Odegaard bagged a brace, while Jesus added a third for Arsenal in the first half.

Noni Madueke netted in the second half, but it proved a mere consolation in the end.

Mikel Arteta’s charges now have four players with 10 or more league goals this season.

By contrast, just two Chelsea players – Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling – have scored more than five this term.

Jesus has 10 Premier League goals for Arsenal, but also has six assists.

Schwarzer, speaking on Radio 5 Live, believes the £45million man’s contributions sum up what the Gunners are about.

“If you look at Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus is their number nine,” he said, via the BBC Sport website.

“His contribution all over is immense.

“Arsenal have spread the goals among a number of players and that has been key for them this season.

“You look at Chelsea and it’s the complete opposite.

“Arsenal deserve to be where they are, they’ve played very well tonight and over the course of the season.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

Schwarzer is spot on, and this seems to be very much what Arteta spent so long trying to do at Arsenal.

The Gunners boss wanted players who are selfless on the pitch, in training, and in the dressing room.

As a result, you have a real team where everyone chips in.

Obviously Chelsea have bought a lot of great players, but they don’t seem to have gelled.

The Blues will no doubt bounce back, but at this moment in time, Arsenal are head and shoulders above them.