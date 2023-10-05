Mark Noble says he already loves one of West Ham’s new signings

West Ham United legend Mark Noble has now admitted that he already loves what James Ward-Prowse is doing at the club this season.

Noble was speaking on talkSPORT this morning and heralded the new signing alongside Edson Alvarez.

Photo by West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

The former Hammer thought both signings had settled seamlessly in David Moyes’ new-look West Ham team this season.

Noble said: “Look, [Edson] Alvarez, I always respected him and liked him as a player.

“James [Ward-Prowse], I played against him many, many times and we all know his ability, that was sort of a gimme.

“We know what he brings, he’s a fantastic fella on and off the pitch. He was captain at Southampton, he’s got a wonderfully talented right foot as we all know.”

And it really is hard to argue with Noble’s thoughts.

There seemingly was some frustration in the summer when Moyes’ interest in Ward-Prowse was being pushed back by others at the club.



But much to the delight of Noble, Moyes was able to push through a £30m move for Ward-Prowse to join West Ham.

And just a few months later, he already looks at home.

Noble thought Ward-Prowse was an obvious signing for West Ham

Of course, any side signing Ward-Prowse did have a certain guarantee over what he could bring.

Regardless of how he fit into a team’s system, he was always going to produce excellent set-piece deliveries.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

And the impact of that has already been huge at West Ham.

The likes of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have already been feasting on the midfielder’s corners.

But it’s Ward-Prowse’s overall game that has really caught the imagination of the likes of Noble at West Ham.

And the 28-year-old may now have designs on a return to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Southgate has always claimed to pick players based on their club form, and there’s few faring much better than Ward-Prowse right now.