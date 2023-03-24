‘Mark Noble called me’: Club captain says West Ham have asked about signing ‘wonderful talent’











Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Troy Deeney has been discussing George Hall and a call he fielded from Mark Noble recently about the youngster.

Deeney says that Hall is a fantastic player and he explained that he has had calls from other clubs sounding out the 18-year-old.

According to the Birmingham City captain, Mark Noble asked about Hall in a recent conversation, and Deeney says that he actually told the Hammers’ Sporting Director to go out and sign the teenager if he can.

Deeney told West Ham about Hall

The Birmingham skipper spoke about his young teammate.

“George Hall is a wonderful, wonderful talent, I can’t tell you what he does great, but he does everything well,” Deeney said.

“When you watch a game you go ‘who is that?’ Because he’s quick, he’s agile and he scores goals. I’ve had a bit of stick actually because I did another podcast and I said that people have called me about him.

“As you know, in the industry these young players get a reputation and people start to do background checks. Mark Noble called me from West Ham, we were talking about Longelo and he said ‘while I’ve got you, what about Hally?’ and I said if you can get him, get him, he’s unbelievable. That wasn’t me saying we should sell him and I want him to leave, it’s just conversation that happens in football.”

Glowing review

Deeney has given West Ham a glowing review about Hall, and it will be interesting to see if the London club make a move for the teenager this summer.

Birmingham are struggling financially right now, and their star youngster could well be available on the cheap if West Ham play their cards right.

Noble is clearly aware of the player and it sounds as though a move could be on the cards at some point.

