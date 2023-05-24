Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho react to news coming out of Arsenal yesterday











Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both sent a message to Bukayo Saka after he signed a new deal with Arsenal yesterday.

Saka has enjoyed an exceptional campaign under Mikel Arteta and the club will be delighted after the 21-year-old penned a new deal on Tuesday.

Sky Sports reports that the Hale End Academy product has signed a new contract until 2027.

Of course, the England international was attracting interest from a host of top clubs, but it never seemed in doubt that he would end up extending his stay at Arsenal.

Saka took to Instagram yesterday to express his delight after putting pen to paper and two Manchester United stars have reacted to the news.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rashford and Sancho react to Saka news

Saka posted a lengthy message on the social media platform and admitted he’s looking forward to a new chapter at Arsenal.

He wrote: “It’s an honour for me to sign a new deal with my boyhood club. From Hale End to the Emirates, we’ve had some great memories so far and there’s so much more we are going to achieve.

“Excited to start this new chapter with you all, and together, let’s make history! Thank you.”

His teammates flocked beneath the post to congratulate him, while he also received messages from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Rashford replied: “Congratulations bro,” alongside a raising hands emoji.

And Sancho commented: “Congratulations brother,” with folded hands and heart emojis.

Cr. bukayosaka87 © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Of course, Saka has played alongside both Sancho and Rashford for England, so it’s brilliant to see the duo congratulating him for signing a new deal.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Arsenal will be delighted to have tied Saka down after Aaron Ramsdale also put pen to paper earlier this month.

While the Gunners will be keen to strengthen their squad over the summer, it seems crucial they keep this talented squad together.

The north Londoners will be hopeful that the likes of William Saliba will follow suit over the coming weeks.

