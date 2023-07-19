Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Mohammed Kudus, a player Marco van Basten thinks is much better than Manchester United star Antony.

The Gunners have had a sensational transfer window so far. They have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Jurrien Timber from Ajax and of course, the big one, Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The focus now is on outgoings, but The Daily Mail claimed yesterday that Arsenal‘s next transfer target is Ajax star Kudus, who is rated at £40 million. Van Basten thinks he’s levels above Antony.

Marco van Basten thinks Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus is better than Manchester United’s Antony

Marco van Basten was one of the greatest players of his generation.

The Ajax, AC Milan and Dutch legend was outstanding for club and country back in the day, and he knows a fantastic player when he sees one.

Just this year, in February, Van Basten hailed Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus while having a go at one of Manchester United’s most expensive players of all time – Antony.

The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford last year for £86 million (Sky Sports), but his first season in England was a really poor one. Many even described him as a flop, alongside his compatriot Richarlison.

Van Basten, speaking to Ziggo Sport Voetbal, claimed that Kudus, who has now been linked with a move to Arsenal, is a much better player than Antony.

He said: “I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing.

“Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team.

“In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”

TBR View:

One of the themes of this transfer window for Arsenal has been versatility.

The Gunners have signed Kai Havertz, who can play anywhere across the front line, in attacking midfield and also in a number eight role. Jurrien Timber is the next man that came in and he can play at right-back, centre-back and also defensive midfield. The big signing, Declan Rice, can play anywhere across the midfield and also at centre-back as well.

It’s clear that Arteta loves players who can play in more than one position, and Kudus is as versatile as they come. The Ghanaian can play anywhere across the front line and also in midfield.

He is an incredible player, and Arsenal shouldn’t think twice about making a move for him.