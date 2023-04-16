Marco Silva singles out two Fulham players who work so hard in training











Fulham manager Marco Silva has praised the hard work put in by Daniel James and Harry Wilson in training.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Silva was pleased his finally got another win on the board.

After five defeats on the bounce in all competitions, something needed to change at Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s lengthy ban meant Silva had been searching for the right solution.

Although Carlos Vinicius fits the mould in that respect, he’s not at the same level as the prolific Serbian.

There was plenty of intrigue among Fulham fans when Silva named Daniel James and Harry Wilson in yesterday’s starting line-up.

The pair had hardly been used this season from the beginning of games but made all the difference.

The Welsh pair both got on the score sheet and helped Fulham finally clear the 40-point mark.

Silva praises Wilson and James conduct in training

Asked whether he was happy with the way James played up-front, Silva said: “Definitely, definitely.

“Not just him, I think him and Harry Wilson had a very good game.

“As I said, our two strikers, they don’t have this profile. They attack more in behind, and in the last few games it’s been a little bit more comfortable for some opposition sides to control the game.

“We have lacked some runs in behind and to punish them a little bit, and of course this game was important and that was the plan.

“Daniel James had a very good game, much better second half than the first.

“And Harry Wilson had a very good game from the first minute to the last.

“They deserve it as they’ve been working so hard on the training ground to get this chance. They got it, and they did well. I’m pleased for them because we’re talking about two great professionals.”

Daniel James and Harry Wilson have both struggled to break into Silva’s team throughout the season.

James in particular will be disappointed that his loan spell from Leeds has quite gone to plan.

Wilson was a key part of Fulham’s Championship winning squad, recording some brilliant numbers in the second tier.

However, an injury just before the season started has completely derailed his campaign.

The introduction of Willian and Manor Solomon has made minutes very hard to come by.

But Silva has clearly been impressed by how the pair have worked behind-the-scenes, and they got their rewards yesterday.

