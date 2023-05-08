Marco Silva must now give ‘outstanding’ Fulham player his first league start vs Leicester











With Fulham’s Premier League future secured, Marco Silva could use this afternoon’s match against Leicester City to give Luke Harris his first league start.

Marco Silva confirmed after their defeat to Manchester City that Andreas Pereira would be ruled out until next season.

After a fantastic season, Fulham are safely sat in mid-table well above a chaotic relegation battle.

Many would have predicted Fulham to be towards the bottom of the table after yo-yoing between England’s top two divisions for years.

They’ve defied many people’s expectations and can safely start preparing for next season.

Injuries have played a big role in their last few games, as well as the suspension of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It’s meant Marco Silva has had to switch his team up on a game-by-game basis.

Their consistency at the beginning of the season was one of the reasons they spent much of the season challenging for a European spot.

Now that the top seven is out of reach, Silva could hand Fulham youngster Luke Harris a well-deserved first league start.

The 18-year-old has featured off the bench in the league and started in both cup competitions.

However, his form for the under-21s should be enough to earn him some minutes before the campaign ends.

Fulham boss Silva should start Harris vs Leicester – opinion

The 18-year-old has already been called up to Wales’s senior squad although he’s yet to make his debut.

The attacking midfielder has 12 goals and four assists in 17 Premier League 2 appearances.

With Pereira unavailable, Harris is one of the most natural fits into that role in their Fulham squad.

Harris signed a professional contract this season tying him to the club until 2025.

Academy Director Mike Cave said when Harris signed his first professional deal that, “Luke has consistently, over the last 12 months, demonstrated his outstanding capabilities as a footballer.

“He was a regular in the Under-23s last season as a first-year scholar and highlighted his maturity and capacity to perform at the highest level.”

Fulham will hope that Harris doesn’t make the same mistake several of the club’s best youngsters have made in recent years.

Ryan Sessegnon, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho all arguably left the club too soon.

Carvalho in particular has gone from starring for the Whites to barely getting a look in at Liverpool.

Harris should be given the chance by Silva today to prove he can immediately contribute to Fulham’s first team.

Leicester may have plenty to play for today, but Silva will likely not have many better opportunities to give Harris a chance.

