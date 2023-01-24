Marco Silva hails 'great' Harry Kane after Tottenham beat Fulham











Fulham boss Marco Silva has hailed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after watching him in action last night.

Spurs got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage thanks to another moment of magic from Kane.

Antonio Conte’s side were under massive pressure during the opening 40 minutes but when Kane was given a half-chance, he punished the Cottagers.

The 29-year-old received the ball from Heung-Min Son on the edge of the Fulham penalty area and created half a yard for himself before leaving Bernd Leno helpless as he drilled his effort into the bottom corner.

Kane’s effort was his 266th goal for the club, which took him level with Tottenham’s all-time top goal scorer Jimmy Greaves.

While Fulham will probably feel hard done by that they ended up losing the game, Silva says Kane was the difference between the two sides.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Marco Silva hails Harry Kane

“Our first 40 minutes was very good, I have to say. A very good level, high intensity, a lot of energy from ourselves, a good dynamic as well,” Silva told Fulham’s official website.

“We were clearly the best team for 40-42 minutes, the most dominant team, the team that created the most dangerous moments around their box.

“I think we had two very good chances – one with Harrison Reed, another with João [Palhinha] from a free-kick. But even without many, many chances, I think we were clearly the best team on the pitch until the last five minutes [of the first half].

“I think we lost a little bit of control of the game, without reason to be honest, in the last five minutes of the half.

“Some moments when we won the ball, we lost the ball too quickly again, and after a fast corner kick came that goal from Kane. Of course it was decided by a great footballer, but if you are in a good position then that moment will not happen, for sure.

“We lost the control in that three minutes and we were punished by that, from a great finish from him, but we were punished by that.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kane has now taken his tally for the season to 18, with 16 coming in the Premier League.

The Englishman is proving once again why he is Tottenham’s most important player and despite speculation surrounding his future, David Ornstein claimed yesterday that he is open to signing a new contract with the club.

The Spurs talisman has just over 18-months left on his current deal and it seems vital that the club convince him to put pen to paper in the coming months.

