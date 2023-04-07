Marcelo Bielsa will now get to manage a player he tried to sign four times for Leeds











Marcelo Bielsa looks set to become the new manager of Uruguay in his first managerial role since leaving Leeds United.

Bielsa is, of course, no stranger to international management, having taken charge of both Chile and Argentina in the past, and it looks as though he’s about to take charge of yet another South American nation.

Of course, Leeds fans will have their eyes on Uruguay from here on in as many of the Whites’ supporters are still devout Bielsistas.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It will certainly be intriguing to see how Bielsa gels with this Uruguay team, particularly with Darwin Nunez who looks like a ready-made Bielsa player if ever one existed.

However, in our view, the most interesting player in this Uruguay team for Marcelo Bielsa may well be Nahitan Nandez.

Indeed, the Cagliari midfielder has been a long-term target for Bielsa.

In fact, he actually tried to sign him for Leeds United on no fewer than four occasions.

Leeds were linked with Nandez in the summer of 2019, the summer of 2020, the summer of 2021 and the January of 2022, and while a deal never came to fruition, the Uruguayan is clearly a player Bielsa really rated.

It’s not hard to see why Bielsa liked Nandez so much. A defensive midfielder who can also play as a centre-half, he’s a great fit for his 4-1-4-1 and 3-3-1-3 formations, while he’s also a very energetic and tenacious player, ticking two more boxes for Bielsa.

After years of chasing him at club level, Bielsa will seemingly now be able to work with Nandez on the international stage, and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he becomes one of Uruguay’s most important players during this era.

Photo by Luigi Canu/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Show all