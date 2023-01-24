Marcelo Bielsa has already said that one Everton player is so difficult to stop











Marcelo Bielsa has been heavily linked with taking over as Everton boss after Frank Lampard was dismissed yesterday.

The Toffees parted ways with Lampard after a poor run of form in the Premier League which has left them in 19th in the Premier League.

The Englishman helped the club avoid the drop last season but after failing to pick up a league win since October, Everton are now searching for a new manager.

Bielsa has emerged as the priority candidate for the Toffees board, with The Daily Mail reporting that the Argentine is the club’s top choice to replace Lampard.

And the 67-year-old previously heaped praise on Dominic Calvert-Lewin after his old Leeds United side struggled to contain him back in November, 2020.

Bielsa has already praised Calvert-Lewin

Bielsa was sacked by Leeds after a four-year spell at the club where he guided them back into England’s top-flight.

The Whites were a brilliant team to watch during his spell as manager and he even guided them to a ninth place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

In the early stages of the campaign, Leeds picked up a 1-0 win at Goodison Park thanks to a Raphinha goal. But Bielsa was full of praise for Calvert-Lewin after the game and labelled the 25-year-old as a ‘dangerous’ player.

“It’s not easy to neutralise him,” he told Leeds Live.

“The whole team made a big effort defensively to stop him, especially out centre-backs against him.

“But he had chances to score and we worked so that the opportunities he had on goal would be difficult ones. But nonetheless, he was a player who was as dangerous as he usually is.”

Calvert-Lewin has struggled over the past year due to persistent injuries. The England striker has only managed one Premier League goal this season and clearly needs something to kickstart his career.

It’s clear that Bielsa was a fan of the player a couple of seasons ago and the Argentine could be the manager to help him get back amongst the goals.

But it’s unclear at this point whether or not Bielsa is willing to take the Everton job, with The Daily Mail reporting that he has significant doubts over replacing Lampard.

