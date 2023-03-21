Marc Roja shares what Javi Gracia now has Leeds players doing 'a lot' in training











Leeds midfielder Marc Roca has lifted the lid on how training at Thorp Arch has changed since Javi Gracia replaced Jesse Marsch.

Gracia earned a vital win for the Whites against Wolves on Saturday, overseeing a 4-2 victory at Molineux against a fellow struggler.

That result lifted Leeds up to 14th and Gracia has had a positive impact since he took over until the end of the season.

In an interview with the Athletic, Roca shared the two key areas Gracia has Leeds working on now to improve their fortunes.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Marc Roca on Leeds United training under Javi Gracia

He said: “It’s a balance (with Gracia) of strict and fun.

“We’re training a lot on possession, we want to improve a little with the ball and to have more possession during the games.

“But we want to be stronger in the boxes as well — be strong in the boxes because that is where you will get a lot of points.”

View Instagram Post

It would be fair to say Leeds’ managerial search did not go 100 per cent smoothly, as they burned through a lot of other candidates before settling on Gracia.

He might have been an underwhelming appointment but he has experience of the Premier League, and demands a lot from his teams.

It seems he wants his side to be stronger in the key areas and perhaps cuter on the ball too, inheriting a team which tried to be very direct in their approach under Marsch.