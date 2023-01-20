Marc Cucurella sends Instagram message to Leandro Trossard after Arsenal sign him











Chelsea hijacked Arsenal’s deal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk last week, and that forced the Gunners to bring in a different winger – Leandro Trossard.

The North Londoners went into the January transfer window with a new wide player on their wish list. Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar made Mudryk their priority target and a deal even looked like it would happen at one point. However, Chelsea swooped in at the last moment and lured the Ukrainian away.

Arsenal have now responded by signing Trossard from Brighton.

Arsenal spent half of the January transfer window trying to agree a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk. Negotiations really dragged on, much to the frustration of Gunners supporters.

What made it even more frustrating for the North Londoners was the fact that Chelsea won the race for his signature. The Blues were prepared to pay massive money to get the deal done, and that blew Arteta’s side out of the race.

Arsenal fans, however, seem really happy with Trossard, who is a lot more proven at the top level than Mudryk. He’s a fine signing for the Gunners, and he has received a lot of congratulatory messages from people in the game on Instagram.

Oleksandr Zinchenko wrote, “Let’s go bro,” while Arsenal legend Ian Wright commented: “Welcome to our great club!”

Marc Cucurella, a £63 million Chelsea signing (Metro) and an old teammate of Trossard, was also delighted for the Belgian, who claimed he was ‘excited’ to join the Gunners.

The Chelsea defender commented: “Let’s goo amigo!”

Billy Gilmour, a Chelsea academy graduate who now plays for Brighton, wrote: “All the best Leo.”

TBR View:

Arsenal fans really wanted Edu and Arteta to bring Mudryk to the Emirates.

The Ukrainian is one of the finest young talents in Europe at the moment, and he has the potential to become a real star for Chelsea in the coming years.

It was frustrating for Arsenal to miss out on him, but they may have just signed the better player in Trossard for the short term. The Belgian has already proven his class in the Premier League and he’s a lot more likely than Mudryk to hit the ground running.

If he does, Arsenal could go on and win the Premier League title, and we’re sure no Gunners fan will even think of Mudryk if that happens.

