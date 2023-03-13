Marc Cucurella reacts with one word after seeing Leandro Trossard’s performance for Arsenal yesterday











Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has reacted with one word on Instagram after seeing Leandro Trossard’s performance for Arsenal yesterday.

The Gunners picked up a convincing 3-0 win against Fulham on Sunday after they really turned on the style in the first-half.

Goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard got Arteta’s men off to a flyer at Craven Cottage.

But it was Trossard who was the architect as he provided a hat-trick of assists in just 45 minutes of action. The Belgian became the first player in Premier League history to register three assists in the first-half of an away game.

And he’s certainly impressed one of his old teammates in Cucurella after his display in west London yesterday.

Cucurella reacts to Trossard display

Trossard took to Instagram after yesterday’s win to express his delight at setting up his Arsenal teammates.

The forward wrote: “Hi, how may I assist you?”

And Cucurella replied beneath the post: “Easy,” alongside a fire emoji.

Of course, Cucurella and Trossard played alongside each other at Brighton, but both players have made the switch to London over the past year.

Cucurella completed a £63 million move to Chelsea over the summer and while he is lining up for Arsenal’s London rivals, he’s still keeping an eye on his former teammate.

Trossard has been exceptional since his move to the Emirates Stadium and he’s already becoming an integral part of Arteta’s side.

The 28-year-old is thriving at Arsenal while playing as a false nine and even with Gabriel Jesus returning from injury, it’s difficult to see him losing his place in the starting line-up after yesterday’s display.

The former Seagulls man was brought in to provide some much-needed quality depth across the frontline and he’s doing exactly that at this moment in time.

Arteta now has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal and that will be vital to Arsenal’s chances of lifting the Premier League title.

