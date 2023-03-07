Many Tottenham players have now grown tired of 'impatient' Spurs man and won't miss him if he leaves











Many Tottenham players have grown tired of manager Antonio Conte amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

That is according to the Athletic, who list three reasons many of the Italian’s squad will not miss him if he departs this summer.

They say his intensity, training sessions and approach to the game are grating on a number of his players in his first full season in charge.

Conte is all set to return to the dugout on Wednesday night as Spurs try to overturn their 1-0 first leg Champions League last 16 deficit against AC Milan.

Photo by Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

There are two ways that this could be framed, and that will come to the fore even more if and when Conte eventually leaves Spurs.

Some will say this is an example of Spurs’ squad failing to adapt to the demand of a manager who has won everywhere else he has been and that it reflects badly on them.

Others will see it that Conte has failed himself, to bring a squad of players along with him and to implement a style of play which can produce consistently convincing performances.

Jamie Carragher told The Overlap last month that he does not believe that Conte could do what Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal, insisting that he is never thinking about the project.

“I don’t think Conte could do what Arteta has done, or Klopp, almost build it every year and getting better. Conte, he wants to win right now, he’s impatient. That’s why he loses his head in press conferences,” he told The Overlap.

“I don’t think it’s ever a project with Antonio Conte. And that’s not a criticism. He wants to win today, he’s not even thinking about tomorrow.”