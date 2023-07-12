Manor Solomon shares what Ange Postecoglou told him before joining Tottenham

Manor Solomon has shared what Ange Postecoglou told him before he joined Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Tottenham have snapped up their third signing of the summer in Solomon as the Israeli winger follows Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to North London.

Solomon put pen to paper on a five-year deal yesterday after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer after his contract was initially set to expire in December.

The Athletic reports after FIFA ruled in May that all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia would be able to suspend their contracts again for another year, Solomon was free to leave the Ukrainian outfit.

The 23-year-old impressed on loan at Fulham last season and managed to bag four Premier League goals after a difficult start to the campaign due to injury.

And after being announced as a Tottenham player yesterday, Solomon says Ange Postecoglou has already briefed him on the style of football he will implement at Spurs.

Solomon shares what Postecoglou told him before joining Spurs

Speaking to Tottenham’s official YouTube channel, Solomon shared what Postecoglou told him before he made the switch to North London.

“After I spoke with the manager, I understood what he wants, what he demands from the team and what he wants to build here,” he said.

“I know he wants to see attacking football, to see pressure, to have the ball and to play really attacking football to entertain our fans and bring points and I think they will be happy to watch the team they love.”

Postecoglou seems to have played a major part in bringing all of Tottenham’s summer signings to the club.

Both Vicario and Maddison had already spoken about the Aussie boss’ role in their moves, now Solomon can be added to that list.

The former Celtic boss is expected to transform the way Tottenham play over the coming months and that will be music to the ears of Spurs fans after four years of more pragmatic managers.

As for Solomon, this could turn out to be an inspired piece of business from Tottenham.

The winger is yet to reach his full potential but has shown flashes of his brilliance in the Premier League and Champions League.

Postecoglou already boasts a wealth of attacking options at the club and Solomon is expected to play a back-up role to the likes of Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

But he proved last season that he’s capable of making an impact off the bench and with the deal being a free transfer, it’s relatively low-risk from Tottenham’s point of view.