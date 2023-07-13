Manor Solomon has already seen something ‘incredible’ after signing for Tottenham

Manor Solomon has described Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium as ‘incredible’ after signing for the club this week.

Tottenham snapped up Solomon on a free transfer on Tuesday after the Israeli winger left Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

The Athletic reported that his contract was initially set to expire in December. But he was allowed to leave on a free transfer after FIFA ruled in May that all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia would be able to suspend their contracts again for another year.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal after he impressed during a loan spell at Fulham last season.

And Solomon was blown away while visiting Tottenham’s stadium this week.

Solomon on Tottenham’s stadium

In a video on Tottenham’s official Twitter account, Solomon was becoming familiar with his new surroundings.

He was asked his thoughts on Spurs’ stadium and it’s fair to say that he was impressed.

“Incredible,” Solomon said. “It’s really impressive, I cannot explain really. The feeling is incredible.”

Solomon wasn’t part of the Fulham squad that travelled to Tottenham during the early stages of the last campaign, so it could have been the first time he’s visited the stadium.

The winger was ruled out of the first-half of last season after picking up an injury, but he made an impression thereafter.

It seems unlikely that Solomon will replace the likes of Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski in Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up, but he’s proven he can make a big impact off the bench.

Much has been made of Tottenham’s stadium and training facilities over the past few years, but the majority of Spurs supporters are desperate to see football that matches the club’s infrastructure.

Spurs will undoubtedly be hopeful that Postecoglou is the man to deliver just that and they are clearly backing the Aussie in the transfer market so far.