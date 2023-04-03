Manchester United willing to sell West Ham, Crystal Palace target Aaron Wan-Bissaka











Crystal Palace and West Ham are going to be on high alert after a defender that they have been linked with in the past will be available to leave his current club in the summer.

Journalist for The Athletic David Ornstein revealed that Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available in the summer should clubs submit an offer for him.



Ornstein said: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done well in the second part of this season but United will listen to offers should there be interest in him.

The Hammers have been linked to the right-back on multiple occasions, but there is no doubt a lot stronger interest from South London club Crystal Palace, who sold him to Manchester United in 2019 for £50 million.

Ornstein also has revealed that United will look to reward fellow Man United right-back Diogo Dalot, suggesting that he is Erik Ten Haag’s preferred full-back.

Wan-Bissaka would be a great signing for Palace or West Ham

When selected, Wan-Bissaka has played very well for Man United and has some great defensive stats this season. He has managed on average two tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.6 clearances a game, per WhoScored. Where he somewhat lacks for a big side like Man United is in attack and he has only managed one assist this season.

Despite this, Wan-Bissaka proved his quality when he was at Crystal Palace before and the 25-year-old still has a lot of years in his career left. A mid-table Premier League club would benefit him as he gets more game time and also whichever club he ends up at.

For now, we do not know what fee Man United would accept for Wan-Bissaka. He was bought for £50 million, but it will be very hard to recoup that money on a right-back as his current Man United contract expires in June 2024.



No doubt the Europa League defender would be a great signing for Palace or West Ham and they could get a bargain for the defender if he doesn’t sign a new deal. Man United, are in the Europa League, but they will be hoping they can qualify for the Champions League.

