Eddie Howe has told Newcastle United’s official website that he thought Alexander Isak looked ‘really quick’ at Wembley yesterday.

Newcastle fell to a 2-0 defeat in the League Cup final against Manchester United after a quickfire double from Erik Ten Hag’s men in the first-half.

The Magpies put in a spirited performance and dominated for large periods of the game, but they fell short due to a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Casemiro’s header got the Red Devils on their way before Marcus Rashford’s effort deflected kindly off Sven Botman into the Newcastle goal.

Howe didn’t hesitate to make a change at half-time in an attempt to get his side back into the game as he introduced Isak for Sean Longstaff.

The 23-year-old looked like a real bright spark in the second-half as his movement off the ball created problems for Man United’s backline.

And Howe was left blown away by his pace and dynamism on the day, despite suffering defeat in the cup final.

Howe blown away by Isak’s pace in cup final defeat

Speaking to NUFC TV after the game, Howe was asked about Isak’s impact in the second-half at Wembley.

“Yeah he did [give Newcastle fresh impetus]. A tactical change from us, I thought Alex did really well individually, [he] looked full of running, looked really quick and dynamic,” the Newcastle boss said.

“He gave us a different look and I was pleased with a lot of the second-half again and probably until we got to the box. We had chances but probably not the golden chances we wanted.”

Howe decided to stick with Callum Wilson to lead the line and it’s fair to say that the Englishman struggled against the Red Devils on the day.

But the Magpies boss didn’t hesitate in making a change and Wilson certainly looked more threatening while playing alongside the Swedish forward.

Isak has mainly been limited to substitute appearances since returning from a hamstring injury last month. But the former Real Sociedad has really caught the eye every time he’s featured for Newcastle.

He’s netted three goals in seven Premier League appearances after making the switch to St James’ Park over the summer.

Isak will be hoping to force his way back into the Newcastle side after a promising start to his career in the Premier League and yesterday’s display will certainly do him no harm.

