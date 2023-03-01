Manchester United told to sign Harry Kane whatever the cost this summer











Gabby Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT that Manchester United would have a complete side if they signed Harry Kane, with the pundit claiming that Erik ten Hag’s men need to sign the Tottenham Hotspur star at all costs.

It has been a brilliant season for United, particularly when you consider how the campaign started. They won the Carabao Cup at the weekend, knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League last week, and they look to be on course to challenge for the Premier League title.

This year may come too soon for that title challenge. But it does appear that United are going to be a force again in the years to come. Certainly, they are going to be one team to look out for this summer.

Agbonlahor implores Manchester United to sign Kane

And you would imagine that one of the priorities will be signing a new striker. Wout Weghorst has arrived on loan. And it does appear that ten Hag has made the move work. However, it does feel like they will need to upgrade on the Dutchman.

Agbonlahor believes that one name should absolutely be at the top of their list. And he suggested that getting him in could be a game-changer.

“Manchester United, if they go and get a Harry Kane in the summer, get him through the door, I don’t care what he costs, £70, £80, £90 million, whatever he costs, Harry Kane, go and get him,” he told talkSPORT.

“Put him in that side instead of Weghorst, and Manchester United, for me, they’ve got a complete side.”

The problem for Manchester United is that Tottenham do not appear to be in any mood to allow Kane to join another English side. Recent reports from The Times claimed that Daniel Levy will not sell the ‘incredible‘ 29-year-old to another Premier League team, even if he will not sign a new contract.

You would imagine that it would take a ridiculous offer to force a change of heart. And then, they are also relying on Kane not signing a new contract.

But United are giving themselves the best chance with their form this season. A successful spell looks to lie ahead for ten Hag’s men.

And plenty of the world’s best players would probably find the opportunity to move to Old Trafford too difficult to turn down.