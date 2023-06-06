Manchester United star linked with Newcastle in January now plotting move - Romano











Newcastle United were linked with Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek back in January.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that the Magpies were “one option” for the Red Devils player.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Van de Beek which Newcastle could welcome.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say the Man United star will consider his future in the coming weeks.

Although Van de Beek loves the club and manager, he wants first-team football next season.

Could Newcastle swoop for Van de Beek?

Newcastle have enjoyed a sensational season, reaching the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

With that in mind, the Magpies will want to bolster their ranks with quality as well as quantity for the journey.

In addition, Newcastle could do with bringing in more midfielders, as they’re a little short in the middle of the park.

Van de Beek joined Man United to considerable fanfare in 2020, but his time at Old Trafford hasn’t been very fruitful.

The 26-year-old has made just 60 appearances in all competitions, with just two goals and two assists to his name.

Van de Beek could do with a change of scenery, and Newcastle are certainly a great shout for a potential next destination.

The Magpies are a club on the up. They’ll be able to offer the Dutchman a worthy salary, game time, and opportunities to win trophies.

Newcastle should be able to match Van de Beek’s reported £140,000-a-week salary at Old Trafford.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, it remains to be seen how much Man United would want in terms of transfer fee for their player.

They paid a reported £39million for Van de Beek. And you’d think they’d want to recoup as much of that as possible.

Considering he’s just 26 and entering his prime, he should have decent resale value.