Manchester United star Antony has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura after the winger played his final home game for the club yesterday.

After Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Moura cut an emotional figure as he prepares for a future away from north London.

The 30-year-old is set to leave Spurs at the end of the campaign after joining from PSG for a fee worth £23 million back in 2018 (BBC).

Of course, Moura has struggled for game time over the past couple of years but he’s provided some memorable moments in a Tottenham shirt.

His hat-trick in Amsterdam to send Spurs to their first-ever Champions League final cemented his place as a fan favourite.

The Brazilian winger took to Instagram after the defeat to Brentford to send an emotional farewell message to Tottenham fans.

Antony sends message to Moura

Moura posted a heartfelt message to Spurs fans on social media where he thanked them for their support over the years.

“I can’t believe it’s time to say goodbye,” he wrote. “I don’t have the words to explain how grateful I am for having had the opportunity to defend this badge.

“Thank you very much Spurs family, God bless you all. I will always love you.”

And Manchester United’s Antony replied: “You are different brother,” alongside a heart emoji.

His Tottenham teammates also flocked beneath the post to send him messages of support ahead of his departure.

Moura was spotted with tears in his eyes as he waved goodbye to the Tottenham faithful after yesterday’s game.

While the winger didn’t produce consistently enough for Tottenham, he could never be faulted for his commitment and desire.

Spurs are facing a huge summer ahead as they bid to appoint a new manager and sporting director.

But they are also faced with the task of upgrading what has become a stale squad over the years. While Tottenham fans will be sad to see Moura leave, they will be hoping that it is the start of a huge summer clear-out.

