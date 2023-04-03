Manchester United staff want ten Hag to sign Tottenham star this summer











Plenty of people at Manchester United would love to see Harry Kane sign for the club this summer, with the Tottenham Hotspur talisman proving to be Erik ten Hag’s top striker target for the window.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that staff at Old Trafford have been informing the Dutchman about Harry Kane‘s character and professionalism.

It does appear, from the outside, that Manchester United may be one of the only clubs who could sign Kane in the summer.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Obviously, only a handful of sides in world football who could make the kind of offer which would tempt Daniel Levy to sell Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer.

And a few further teams get knocked out of the running when you consider who is likely to be prepared to spend big on a striker in the summer.

Manchester United are one of those teams. And The Athletic reports that ten Hag has made Kane his top striker target. And a forward is an absolute priority for the Carabao Cup winners.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It seems that everyone at Carrington is on board with a move for the 29-year-old. The Athletic reports that Manchester United staff have been bringing ten Hag up to speed on Kane’s character.

In fact, the report claims that one source suggested that everyone would love to see Kane arrive.

It would be a huge statement from both Manchester United and Tottenham if a deal was struck for Harry Kane. For some, the idea of him playing for a club other than Spurs remains unthinkable.

The Athletic notes that he would cost at least £100 million this summer. And that is a huge outlay for someone heading into the final year of his contract.

Manchester United will feel that they have the ideal striker to knit their team together. And Tottenham, you would like to think, will have a plan in place to move forward without their ‘incredible‘ striker.

But what you can guarantee is that Levy is not going to make it easy for any side to secure Kane’s signature this summer.