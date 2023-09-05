Manchester United staff really admire 28-year-old Fulham player, Ten Hag also impressed

It has now been revealed that Manchester United staff admire Fulham’s Joao Palhinha amid talk of him leaving the club this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic who confirmed that Erik Ten Hag was impressed with Palhinha’s performances last season.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Moreover, the report states that Palhinha would have been keen on a move to Manchester United as well.

Of course, it is something of a surprise that Palhinha is still a Fulham player at this point.

The Portugal international had completed a medical at Bayern Munich and even posed for pictures with his new kit before being called back to Fulham.

The club decided to back out of a £58m deal as they couldn’t organise a suitable replacement in time.

Both Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did not want to join the side.

Perhaps if United were not pursuing a deal for Sofyan Amrabat they may have worked on a swap deal with Fulham.

Even if McTominay would have needed some convincing to swap places with Palhinha.

Manchester United staff admire Fulham’s Palhinha

It would seem unlikely that Manchester United would now pursue a move for Fulham’s Palhinha in the near future.

Casemiro and Amrabat seem to have the role covered for the foreseeable.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And although reports suggest that Palhinha was devastated to miss out on a move to Bayern, he will again be vital for Fulham.

Fans will be hoping that there isn’t a change in the Portuguese midfielder, a player who has transformed their fortunes.

It would have been a damaging summer if Fulham had lost both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Palhinha, even if they could have recouped over £100m for the pair.

Fulham fans may be worried that the club haven’t adequately replaced Mitrovic, let alone their Portuguese powerhouse.

Palhinha may have admirers at Manchester United, but it seems the Fulham man may still have his heart set on a move to Bayern.