Manchester United set £10m price tag on player wanted by Crystal Palace in January - report











Manchester United star Anthony Elanga reportedly has a small price tag and this could alert clubs like Crystal Palace who were linked in January.

Crystal Palace were reportedly interested in signing the winger on deadline day in January. Despite this interest, it was too late for a deal to happen.

Now, a new report from The Manchester Evening News has suggested that Manchester United are willing to sell the player.

The same report suggests that the club have placed a £10million price tag on him.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Selhurst Park outfit now tries to make a move for the attacking winger.

He looks to be surplus to requirements at Manchester United as things stand. Therefore, the Eagles could well swoop.

(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace target Anthony Elanga valued at £10million

£10million is a very cheap price for a young Premier League attacker in today’s market.

Despite Elanga seemingly looking like he is surplus to requirements, he could definitely still offer something to Crystal Palace.

The issue with the Swedish international is the fact that he has not been able to provide as many goal contributions as people would have wanted.

At Manchester United, Elanga only has four goals and four assists in 55 appearances. Despite the winger being just 21, it seems like a risk for Palace.

If they were to bring him to South London, it would probably be best if they saw him as an exciting player that they could bring off the bench.

The “electric” Manchester United star no doubt needs to start being more of an attacking threat if he wants to make it in the Premier League.

(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)