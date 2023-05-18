Manchester United ready to double wages of 'fantastic' Crystal Palace star - report











Reports suggest Manchester United are looking to sign Jack Butland on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace after his six-month loan comes to an end.

Jack Butland signed on loan from Crystal Palace in January as a cover goalkeeper for Manchester United. His contract at Palace does expire at the end of the season, but he may still sign a new deal.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are very keen on the Englishman and want to sign him. The issue is that Manchester United want to do the same. They could hijack the deal by doubling the wages of Butland.

Rangers will not be able to offer him such wages. However, they will be able to offer him more game time, so the player has a big decision to make.

(Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Manchester United want Butland permanently

It is no shock to see Manchester United want to sign him on a permanent deal. Butland seems more than happy to be a cover goalkeeper. This has been proved by the fact that he hasn’t made a single appearance for the club since he joined on loan.

Palace are happy with Sam Johnstone and Vicente Guaita as their two main goalkeepers. Due to this, it doesn’t make sense for them to offer Butland a new contract.

The ‘fantastic‘ goalkeeper, with nine caps for England is now 30. He may want to play more and this could see him move to Rangers. Despite this, it is hard to turn down such a huge contract offer at such a big club.

Rangers will no doubt be gutted if one of their number one targets decides to not join the club. Manchester United have a strong number one in David De Gea so it would be nice for them to know they have their number two goalkeeper sorted.

(Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)