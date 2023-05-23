Manchester United pursuing Newcastle target who's 'one of the best finishers in Europe' - Sky journalist











Manchester United are pursuing Newcastle United target Moussa Diaby, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Sport Germany journalist took to Twitter with the update on the reported Red Devils and Magpies target.

Diaby is “on the list” of Newcastle but their interest seems to have cooled, according to Plettenberg.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Instead”, Manchester United are now the ones “monitoring his situation”.

The next steps depend on the club’s ownership, added Plettenberg.

Man United, Newcastle or any other suitors would be reportedly expected to pay between €70m and €80m.

This works out at around £60.7m to £69.5m for Diaby, who has enjoyed an outstanding season for Bayer Leverkusen.

As well as Man United and Newcastle, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Diaby.

The 23-year-old has been deemed ‘one of the brightest forwards in Europe’, and a potential ‘next superstar’ for France.

Likewise, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines has deemed the France international ‘one of the best finishers in Europe’.

This season, Diaby has registered an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists from 47 club appearances.

Man United need just one point from their next two fixtures to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have already sealed a top-four spot.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Both the Red Devils and the Magpies could do with bolstering their ranks ahead of fighting on four fronts next term.

Diaby is a good shout for both, but obviously either side will have to spend a lot to match his price tag.