Manchester United offer ‘frigthening’ £73m player to Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Jadon Sancho in recent weeks but so far, have ignored any push to sign him from Manchester United.

Sancho has failed to kick on since United paid more than £70m for him. He was given time away by Erik ten Hag and it remains to be seen if he’ll be back for next season as part of the first-team.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Of course, recent reports have linked Sancho with Tottenham. The Londoners are looking for new players to give Ange Postecoglou the best chance of success.

However, according to The Independent, Tottenham haven’t even gone back to United with their thoughts on signing Sancho, despite being offered him.

The Independent writes that Sancho has been brought up at Old Trafford as a saleable asset, with Tottenham the club they have approached. But it’s claimed there’s been no ‘feedback’ and as of now, Sancho remains involved.

Too expensive for Spurs

Despite being labelled a ‘frightening’ talent by Jude Bellingham, Sancho has not shown it enough in England.

For Tottenham, this is likely to be an expensive deal. United would want their money back or close to it. And given his form, there’s just no way Spurs pay that for Sancho.

Key for the player now is to get his head down, work hard, and take onboard what Ten Hag is telling him.

There is a talent in there, we’ve seen it at Dortmund. But until he shows it consistently, no other club, especially Tottenham, will be paying big money for him.