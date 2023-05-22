Manchester United now monitoring record-breaking Arsenal youngster, he could leave this summer











Manchester United are now reportedly monitoring Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri ahead of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim that Nwaneri is facing a decision over his future ahead of his schoolboy registration ending in June.

Nwaneri has made quite the name for himself this season after becoming the youngest player in Premier League history back in September.

The 16-year-old was brought off the bench during Arsenal’s win at Brentford and he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

But Arsenal are facing a battle to keep hold of the talented teenager, with a host of Premier League sides monitoring his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

And it seems that Erik ten Hag’s men are one of the many sides who could make their move for Nwaneri next month.

Man United monitoring Nwaneri

The Athletic reports that Nwaneri is yet to decide on his future, with his schoolboy registration set to finish next month.

Arsenal have not given up hope of keeping the talented youngster in north London and talks have recently taken place.

But Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all monitoring his situation.

The Gunners will be desperate to keep hold of Nwaneri as the teenager looks set to become a star in the future.

At just 16, he’s already made his debut in the Premier League and it would be a bitter pill for Arsenal to swallow if he was to join a rival.

It would be a surprise to see Nwaneri move on as he seems to be at the perfect place for his development.

Mikel Arteta has shown he is willing to give younger players an opportunity in the first-team, with Arsenal boasting the youngest side in the Premier League.

