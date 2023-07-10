Manchester United now join race for £40m winger Newcastle want to sign

Manchester United could threaten to derail Newcastle’s chances of signing Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, according to reports.

Barnes is thought to be the number one priority for Eddie Howe and reports over the last week have suggested the Magpies are close to signing the winger.

However, according to the Daily Mail, things are not quite that clear-cut. In the latest Transfer Confidential newsletter from the outlet, Barnes’ situation is referenced.

According to the report, Newcastle are wanting to sign Barnes but are stuttering over paying a £40m fee for the winger.

And while Newcastle are believed to have put the ‘ground work’ in when it comes to signing Barnes, there is interest from other clubs. Manchester United are named as one of the clubs keen on Barnes, while West Ham also get a mention.

Barnes, lauded for putting in some ‘incredible‘ performances for Leicester, is expected to depart the Foxes after they were relegated back to the Championship.

Leicester have already sold James Maddison to Tottenham for a similar price and are now looking for the same sort of money for Barnes.

PIF need to move quickly

So far, PIF have come up trumps for Newcastle and Eddie Howe in the transfer market. But with this deal for Barnes, it feels like they need to get a move on.

He is too good a player to be left out in the window too long and as mentioned here, there is clearly interest from other big clubs.

After missing out on Maddison, Newcastle need to get this one over the line ASAP. £40m might be a steep asking price but on the whole, it isn’t massive money for a player of his quality.

Newcastle want another wide player and in terms of PL experience and class, there aren’t too many better out there than Barnes right now.