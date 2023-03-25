Manchester United join Liverpool in wanting to sign Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic











Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is a man in demand with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Man City all keen on signing him.

Kovacic has emerged as one of Chelsea’s key players in recent seasons. However, much like Mason Mount, there has been no agreement on a new contract as yet and Todd Boehly could be prepared to sell.

And according to 90Min, that has alerted a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Midfield is seen as a key area for both sides to strengthen this summer. Liverpool, in particular, are looking to land a who new midfield and have Jude Bellingham as a key target.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

But Bellingham could be difficult to get and Manchester United are also keen on that deal as well.

Kovacic, then, could prove a good signing for these clubs. Liverpool know that their failure to make the top four could impact their hopes of landing their top signings. Of course, United and City are pretty much guaranteed Champions League football.

Lauded by Thomas Tuchel for being an ‘outstanding and fantastic‘ character, Kovacic is also a key player for Croatia alongside Modric and Brozovic in the middle.

TBR’s View: Kovacic clearly a man in-demand and it’s no wonder why

There is no doubting Mateo Kovacic’s quality. We are talking about a player who has played at the highest level for years now and is comfortable playing against the best.

If Liverpool to miss out on Bellingham, then someone like Kovacic would be an ideal back up signing. Of course, in an ideal world they could get both, which really would give them a great midfield.

For Chelsea, losing Kovacic would be a blow. Further so if they lose Mason Mount as well. But this could be a summer of change at a number of clubs, and Liverpool might be well-placed to capitalise here.