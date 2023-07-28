Manchester United have looked at signing ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player

Manchester United and Arsenal seem to get mentioned when it comes to a number of players on the market this summer, usually in a sense of going head to head.

But it’s very rare that the pair get mentioned when it comes to taking players off each other these days. This, despite fairly recent transactions involving the likes of Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez.

However, it looks like we might have a link to work off this summer. This time, in the form of Folarin Balogun.

According to The Independent, Manchester United have had a look into the possibility of signing Balogun this summer from Arsenal.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Writing in his weekly newsletter for the publication, Miguel Delaney claims United have ‘had a look’ at Balogun but right now, he seems to be an unrealistic option for the Red Devils.

Instead, they are still pressing on with pursuing Rasmus Hojlund, while Randal Kolo Muani is also a top target.

Interestingly, when it comes to Balogun, the forward is likely to be on the move. However, as reports have suggested previously, Delaney writes how a move to Milan is still the most likely for Balogun right now.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Balogun is looking for first-team football this season after a fine season in France. Arsenal are seeking at least £40m for the youngster, and more if they can get it.

Balogun not good enough for United just yet

While Folarin Balogun might well go on to have a fine career in the game, he’s surely not at the level Manchester United are looking for right now.

If he was, then surely he’d be getting more chances from Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Of course, making an enquiry is not the worst thing to do. But if United did sign Balogun as their ‘marquee’ signing up top, then you feel Old Trafford would feel a tad let down.