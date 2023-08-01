Manchester United could make a late bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

A report from the Independent suggests that other clubs are patiently waiting to see how the latest round of negotiations with Bayern Munich goes.

All eyes were on the skies yesterday as Bayern Munich officials flew into London for the latest round of meetings with Daniel Levy.

Spurs have already turned down two bids for Harry Kane but that hasn’t put Bayern Munich off.

They’re now preparing a third offer for Kane as they hope to bring a fee down to around £90m.

Levy is holding out for £100m at least, but even if Bayern match that figure, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he raised the bar even higher.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Manchester United are pondering a bid for Kane if Tottenham do finally accept a bid from Bayern Munich.

If the Germans can identify the point where Spurs will finally accept then interest from elsewhere might suddenly appear.

However, Erik ten Hag, despite his praise for the 30-year-old, may be about to bring in a forward that makes a move for Kane even more difficult.

United could make late bid for Tottenham star Kane

The report from the Independent suggests that Kane is still keen to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue, but it remains possible that PSG and Manchester United could enter the race to sign Kane if a deal gets close with Bayern.

Manchester United desperately need to sign a striker and may be about to sign one.

Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund appears to be on his way to Old Trafford in a deal worth around £73m.

If the young Dane joins Man United, especially at that price point, it’s unlikely they’ll also be able to make a late bid for Tottenham star Kane.

The ‘fantastic’ 30-year-old would be an incredible addition to any team but especially Manchester United’s side.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Not only because he scores so many goals, but because he links up play so well.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony bombing down the flanks, Kane could create so many chances for the wingers.

It appears to still be a pipe dream that Kane might turn out for Manchester United.

If a deal isn’t agreed this summer, then they’ll be thinking about putting a package together to sign him on a free transfer next year.